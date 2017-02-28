Beyoncé Had the Best 2017 Oscars Look You Didn't See on TV

Courtesy of Beyoncé
Bow down to Beyoncé.
Queen Bey looked regal as ever in a form-fitting emerald gown at the 2017 Oscars. The "Hold Up" singer didn't attend Sunday's star-studded ceremony, which brought out Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Warren Beatty, Halle Berry, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and more. Instead, Beyoncé made an under-the-radar appearance at the Weinstein Company's bash.
The New York Post's Page Six reported Monday that the mom-to-be "partied until midnight" with Jay Z. Other guests, including Georgina Chapman, Priyanka Chopra, Mick Jagger, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew Morrison, Sunny Pawar, Harvey Weinstein mingled with the biggest names in tech, like Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Uber's Travis Kalanick and YouTube's Susan Wojcicki.
A few candid pictures were taken at a pre-party Friday at The Weinstein Company's party for Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills. As E! News previously reported, she and Jay Z showed up just as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights.
Beyoncé chatted with Tracee Elliss Ross and Zac Posen before leaving 25 minutes later.
She shared personal photos from the night via her official website Tuesday, giving fans another look at her baby bump (as well as close-ups for her designer jewelry). The "Daddy Lessons" singer, who is pregnant with twins, titled her latest photo collection "Oscar weekend." She shared a range of images, including posed portraits, candid moments with her husband and more.
The outing marked Beyoncé's first public appearance since it was revealed last week that she will no longer be headlining Coachella. "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice said in a statement, adding that she will perform in 2018. "Thank you for your understanding."
It was not clear who—if anyone—will perform in Beyoncé's absence. Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead, meanwhile, will still headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, Calif. as planned.