Robert De Niro Is Not Here for Your Mean Tweets

Whatever you do, fuhggedaboud insulting Robert De Niro on social media.

The Oscar winner appeared on "Mean Tweets: Robert De Niro Edition," a special segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and was absolutely not having the insults hurled at him on Twitter. After reading each tweet, De Niro put on his best Taxi Driver attitude and responded with fury.

"There are now two things visible from space: The Great Wall of China and Robert De Niro's mole," one Internet troll posted.

De Niro didn't take kindly to the insult. "Who does this? Who are you? Are you some little f--king 15 year old with nothing better to do with your life?"

When another anonymous user criticized his looks via Twitter, De Niro clapped back hard. "Robert De Niro is not a good fella," the user wrote. "He is a POS [piece of s--t]." 

"You know what you can do?" De Niro asked, rhetorically. "You can suck my c--k, you f--king scumbag."

The Raging Bull star kept a deadpan face the entire time, never once cracking any sort of smile. If he were amused, you'd never know it by his reactions.

"Robert De Niro looks like a wrinkled potato," someone tweeted.

"F--k you," De Niro responded. "What kind of f--king infantile humor is this?"

De Niro appeared in Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's special edition of Oscars mean tweets, which gave fans a sneak peek at what was to come from Monday night's full version. De Niro's responses to each tweet brought his edition to the next level, and now we can only imagine him asking, "Are you tweetin' at me?"

