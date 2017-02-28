Robert De Niro Is Not Here for Your Mean Tweets

Whatever you do, fuhggedaboud insulting Robert De Niro on social media.

The Oscar winner appeared on "Mean Tweets: Robert De Niro Edition," a special segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and was absolutely not having the insults hurled at him on Twitter. After reading each tweet, De Niro put on his best Taxi Driver attitude and responded with fury.

"There are now two things visible from space: The Great Wall of China and Robert De Niro's mole," one Internet troll posted.

De Niro didn't take kindly to the insult. "Who does this? Who are you? Are you some little f--king 15 year old with nothing better to do with your life?"

When another anonymous user criticized his looks via Twitter, De Niro clapped back hard. "Robert De Niro is not a good fella," the user wrote. "He is a POS [piece of s--t]."