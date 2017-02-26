Jimmy Kimmel Has Celebs Read Mean Tweets About Themselves at Oscars 2017—Natalie Portman Makes Appearance After All!

James Corden brought his "Carpool Karaoke" to the 2017 Grammysand at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, it was Jimmy Kimmel's turn to shine with one of his own show's famous gags.
The host's Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment "Mean Tweets" took center stage at the award ceremony, with stars reading unflattering Twitter messages about themselves.
The pre-taped segment included the likes of Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson, and nominees Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and Natalie Portman, who was unable to attend the show due to her pregnancy. She is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied and is in her third trimester.