Naomie Harris Reveals Why She Only Had 3 Days to Film Moonlight: "I Had Visa Issues!"

Naomie Harris doesn't let a time crunch get in the way of delivering an incredible performance.
The actress talked about her work on the movie Moonlight while on the Oscars 2017 red carpet on Sunday. Naomie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the award show for her role in the movie, which only took her three days to film!
But why did she only have such a short amount of time to film her scenes?
She explained to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, "Because I had visa issues!"
Naomie is from the U.K. and couldn't get a visa to come film in the U.S.
"I couldn't get a visa to come film here, so that was a problem," the actress explained. "But I'm so glad it worked out, the very last minute, they waited for me."
So does she think the time crunch actually helped her performance?
"I think it did actually, because it meant I didn't have any time to get in my head," Naomie admitted.
