Charlize Theron, Helen Hunt and More Stars Remember Bill Paxton: "One of the Finest Actors to Share a Set With"

Walt Disney Pictures
Hollywood is mourning Bill Paxton.
After news broke of his unexpected passing at 61 years old, the actors' beloved co-stars have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the man they've often graced the silver screen with.
His 1998 Mighty Joe Young colleague Charlize Theron remembered him as "one of the finest actors."
"You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with," she tweeted Sunday. "Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family."
Helen Hunt, who starred with him in the 1996 hit Twister, told fans he made that movie "great."
"He acted his heart out. What a talented man," she wrote on social media. "My thoughts are with his family."
His Apollo 13 pals, Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon, couldn't help but remember the special man behind the scenes.
"Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man," Hanks recalled.
"Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton," Bacon added on Twitter. "Sad day."
True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis shared her shock.
"Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone," she tweeted. "Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my [love] & support 2 u."
As for his Titanic family, Billy Zane showered the memory of Paxton with praise.
"Bill was one of the kindest, funniest and most loyal of men," he wrote online. "His passion for cinema unsurpassed. A great damn guy!"
The 61-year-old passed away following complications from surgery, a representative of his family confirmed in a statement to E! News.
"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable," the statement concluded. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."