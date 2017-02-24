A Winning Campaign: Meet the Glam Squad That Created Spectacular Red Carpet Seasons for Back-to-Back Oscar Runs

The Magic (Red) Carpet

As we've seen greatly highlighted in the last few years, there are a lot of politics involved in award season—especially the nominations, even more so the wins. The truth is: Actors need more than just a stellar performance on-screen to take home those golden statues. They also have to campaign for that performance/film for months. Or as Viola Davis joked when she finally won her first Golden Globe last month: "I took all the pictures; I went to the luncheon..."

Yes, campaigning means red carpets. And while having a successful red carpet season won't guarantee an actor a win in their category it definitely can help their chances.

Because having a memorable moment keeps people talking about that celebrity, which keeps people thinking about that celebrity. And even more importantly: Favorable buzz can translate to favorable option. Which is why having stunning, stand-out looks are beneficial.

But as we know, those "moments" don't just miraculously occur. No, they are quite literally handcrafted by an incredibly hard-working team of stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists and manicurists.

And while style (aka those gowns!) gets a lot of the attention, the importance of the glam squad cannot be overlooked.