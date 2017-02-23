Sinéad O'Connor Apologizes for Claiming Arsenio Hall Supplied Prince With Drugs

Sinéad O'Connor is backtracking after claiming comedian Arsenio Hall gave Prince drugs.

The Irish singer took to Facebook shortly after Prince's April 21 death to make the allegations against Hall. "Two words for the DEA investigating where prince got his drugs over the decades.... Arsenio Hall (AKA Prince's and Eddie Murphy's bitch)...Arsenio I've reported you to the Carver County Sherrif's office. Expect their call. They are aware you spiked me years ago at Eddie Murphy's house. You best get tidying your man cave. [sic]."

In response the Coming to America actor filed a $5 million libel lawsuit against O'Connor. "Desperate, attention-seeker Sinéad O'Connor has maliciously published outlandish defamatory lies about comedian Arsenio Hall," the documents stated. "The malicious statements made by O'Connor are absolutely false and O'Connor's heinous accusations that Hall engaged in this criminal conduct are despicable, fabricated lies."