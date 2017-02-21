Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Dress Is Water-Themed & for Good Reason

Designers get inspiration from anywhere and everywhere.

Just ask Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa. "I get inspiration from art galleries, paintings and the women that I dress," said Georgina. The designing duo also works with mood boards for every project, including their most recent—a partnership with Stella Artois to create a dreamy Oscars gown for Olivia Culpo.

A closer look at the mood board for this specific dress and you will see that the idea for Olivia's Oscars look came from one main source in particular.