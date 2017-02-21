Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Dress Is Water-Themed & for Good Reason

Designers get inspiration from anywhere and everywhere.
Just ask Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa. "I get inspiration from art galleries, paintings and the women that I dress," said Georgina. The designing duo also works with mood boards for every project, including their most recent—a partnership with Stella Artois to create a dreamy Oscars gown for Olivia Culpo.
A closer look at the mood board for this specific dress and you will see that the idea for Olivia's Oscars look came from one main source in particular.
"Our concept for the dress is to really evoke the mood of water—so the idea is to use beads that feel like they're reflecting light as if they were water," explained Keren. This is all thanks to the Stella Artois "Buy A Lady A Drink Campaign," which helps Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world for each Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice sold.
Christopher Howard
Not only is the dress inspired by the cause, it's actually crafted with beads that are made from the very same Chalices. So, in other words, the actual dress will be helping to provide water for someone in the developing world. "It feels really nice to be a part of something that's not just about looking the best on the red carpet. It really is about the bigger message and the difference that this is all going to make," noted the star.
We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Olivia.
To buy a Chalice for yourself (and to help Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world), click here!