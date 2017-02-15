Megan Seeks Revenge on IHM During The Arrangement's Shocking Season Finale: "I'm Gonna Burn the Whole Thing Down"
When it comes to a red carpet look, there's a lot that goes into it.
Especially if you're Olivia Culpo and the red carpet event happens to be the Oscars. It's the biggest, most formal awards show of the year, so to help the actress put her look together, she met with Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa who will be custom designing her dress. But it's not just any fancy dress, her one-of-a-kind creation is a gown for a good cause.
No doubt it's sure to be drop dead gorgeous, but what's the charitable tie-in, you ask?
Christopher Howard
Here's the deal: Stella Artois partnered with Marchesa to design a bespoke gown for the influencer. The project is in support of the "Buy A Lady A Drink" campaign, Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org to help provide clean water for people in the developing world.
Interestingly enough, part of the inspiration for Olivia's dress will come straight from Stella Artois' Limited-Edition Chalices. In other words, the dress will be water-inspired and will actually incorporate beads made from the Chalices into the design—pretty cool right?
"What I love about this opportunity is that the red carpet is serving as an amazing platform. Hopefully, people look at the dress and say: How can I be more involved? It's a lot bigger than just me, and I love that," noted the actress about the project.
No word on what the completed dress looks like yet, but you can catch a sneak peek in the video above!
And if you feel inclined to get involved yourself, you can!
That's because for every Chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world. Simply click here to purchase your own Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice.