Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt for the First Time: ''We Will Always Be a Family''

Angelina Jolie struggled to hold back tears as she addressed her divorce from Brad Pitt for the first time publicly since their September split.
In a sit-down interview with BBC World News that aired Sunday, the actress and human rights activist opened up about the "very difficult time" her family endured in the months following Brad and Angelina's highly-publicized (and ongoing) breakup.
"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," Jolie shared, visibly upset. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."
The six Jolie-Pitt children joined their mother in Cambodia over the weekend as she premiered her latest film, First They Killed My Father. The event marked Angelina's first official appearance after going her separate ways from the Hollywood A-lister.
When asked how she is coping with the divorce, Angelina responded, "Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we've all being through a difficult time."
"My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through," Angelina added. "We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."
For now, Angelina revealed, she is taking new challenges day by day, explaining, "It's been a difficult few months. Right now, I'm going through a moment when just everybody's in my room."
"Two hamsters, two dogs and two children at the moment. It's wonderful," she added. "But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get [the] dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."
As for her future, Jolie admitted she hopes to "be traveling around the world visiting my children" in five years' time. She elaborated, "Everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they're capable of, and the world as it should be seen."
"Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people," Angelina mentioned.
Pitt had made his first celebrity appearance about two months after Jolie filed divorce papers. He attended a screening of the now Oscar-nominated film Moonlight, which he co-produced, and was later spotted at an event for his new movie Allied.