Britney Ever After: 13 Biggest Bombshells From Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic

Taking a trip down memory lane has never been more shocking.

Lifetime aired Britney Ever After, the highly anticipated made-for-TV movie about Britney Spears' rise, fall and rise again Saturday night, and it made sure to include all of Brit Brit's highest and tragic notes. While it certainly skimmed over some moments—you never actually saw her pregnant, for example—the project did manage to make us smile, tear up and gasp all at the same time, despite knowing how the story turns out. Even though Britney fans know her story in and out, watching it all over again certainly induced some emotions.

In case you didn't see it, E! News is recapping the biggest bombshell moments from Lifetime's project.