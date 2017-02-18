Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Bring the Cuteness Backstage at His L.A. Concert

When it comes to bringing the cuteness, this couple has got our stamp of approval!
Gwen Stefani joined her boyfriend Blake Shelton for another surprise onstage duet, this time at his concert Friday at The Forum in Los Angeles. The venue and show opener and The Voice alum RaeLynn posted pics of the two.
They sang their 2016 duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and also celebrated backstage—along with friends, her three sons and her brother and sister-in-law's kids.
As seen in videos and photos Stefani posted on Snapchat, the backstage party included a giant mural of the couple, while people also got stamps of caricatures of their faces. A cakes with the words "A Cake for Blake" was brought out. The adults also enjoyed JELL-O shots.
Stefani and Shelton began dating in late 2015 and have often hung out with each other's family members, who are from California, and his, who are from Oklahoma.
They have performed together onstage several times and often join each other on tour. Last month, Shelton brought out Stefani as his surprise guest at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa event in Mexico, where she sang her band No Doubt's 2001 hit "Hella Good."