Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Bring the Cuteness Backstage at His L.A. Concert

When it comes to bringing the cuteness, this couple has got our stamp of approval!

Gwen Stefani joined her boyfriend Blake Shelton for another surprise onstage duet, this time at his concert Friday at The Forum in Los Angeles. The venue and show opener and The Voice alum RaeLynn posted pics of the two.

They sang their 2016 duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and also celebrated backstage—along with friends, her three sons and her brother and sister-in-law's kids.