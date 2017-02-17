Why Karla Souza's Everybody Loves Somebody Isn't Your Typical Romantic Comedy

Karla Souza is bringing a refreshing take on romantic comedies, and what kind of stories they're telling.

We recently sat down with the How to Get Away With Murder star to discuss her new film Everybody Loves Somebody, and we were not only blown away by this concept of slaying one's internal dragons when it comes to modern-day love but also how this film is so genuinely inclusive.

The 31-year-old actress brings to life the character of Clara and it was evident by the first few minutes of the film, that Clara is all of us. The successful Mexican-American OGBYN's family and career fulfill her, but when it comes to love, there is a sense of cynicism that she can't get past.