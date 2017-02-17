Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Split? They're Living Separately Again

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are no longer living together, E! News has learned.
The stars of Rob & Chyna, who got engaged last year and share a 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, had undergone a brief but drama-filled breakup in December, months after weathering a fight. They have not been spotted together publicly this month and Chyna was recently seen without her engagement ring. The two have not commented.
A source told E! News exclusively Friday that Rob and Chyna are living in separate homes and that even family members are not sure about their relationship status.
"Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work," the source said. "He's been focusing on his sock line more."
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
A source close to Rob told E! News that as far as they know, the reality stars are no longer together and that "his friends think right now this is definitely for the best."
The source said that when he and Chyna first got together, they were on board with the relationship because she made him happy, he started laughing like he had not done in years and became serious about his health.
"He was like the old Rob," the source said. "We missed him. It was so good to have him back."
Rob has become depressed by the recent turmoil between him and Chyna, the source told E! News, adding that the two have not at all spoken about wedding planning recently.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Rob had appeared happy about the relationship last month, when he and Chyna celebrated the 1-year anniversary of the day they started dating. He posted an Instagram video filled with never-before-scene moments shared between the couple, captioned, "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee."
But earlier this month, Chyna was seen looking cozy with a man named Jamel Davenport at a Super Bowl party, People reported.
"Blac was very cozy with that guy, they were seen sitting very close and were definitely flirting," a source told E! News.
Days later, she was seen ringless while having lunch with the same guy, People said. She, Davenport and Rob have not commented.
This past Valentine's Day, a still-ringless Chyna hung out with mother Tokyo Toni, as seen in pics and videos they posted on Snapchat. Rob was not spotted. That day, he posted a photo of his mom Kris Jenner holding Dream, who wore a Valentine's Day outfit.
Rob and Chyna's relationship turmoil was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year.
Rob and Chyna had also aired their breakup drama online during their previous split.
Chyna's Instagram page featured screenshots of what appeared to be her private text conversations, in which she described Rob as "lazy," "fat" and "insecure," and said, "Imma give Rob 1 year to get it together. Or I'm gone." Chyna said on Snapchat that her Instagram got hacked.
Meanwhile, Rob appeared on Snapchat and said Chyna took their baby daughter—and his food—and left him.
"This wasn't fake or some publicity stunt," he said. "My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me. Been upset for days so relax. This is all very real in my life. I don't play when it comes to my woman and my baby."
They soon reconciled and spent New Year's Eve together. More than a week later, Rob was hospitalized briefly for diabetes complications.
In January, he and Chyna were all smiles as they made their first official joint public appearance together since Dream's birth, at the Sapphire strip and nightclub.