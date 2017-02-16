Regis Philbin Actually Did Appear on LIVE! After His Departure and Even Reunited With Kelly Ripa

Regis Philbin recently said he was never asked to return to LIVE! following his departure, but he did in fact make a cameo on the series' 2015 Halloween special.
He reunited with his first co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, for a sketch in which they played younger versions of themselves. Regis also reunited backstage with his second former co-host Kelly Ripa, the main host of the show, now called LIVE! With Kelly.
"I knew you wouldn't be able to stay away," she said, after they exchanged a hug and kiss. "I knew it! You missed us!"
"It was wonderful to have Regis on the show for our 2015 Halloween special," Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC-TV, which has produced LIVE! in its various formats since its inception, said in a statement to E! News.
"He's also been invited back several times as a guest, and in fact was confirmed for a date, but was not able to make it at the time," he added.
Disney-ABC Domestic Television
In an interview on Larry King Now this week, Philbin talked about his 2011 departure from Live! after 28 years of hosting the show, including 10 with Ripa.
"Never once did they ask me to go back," he said.
Philbin also said he and Kelly, 46, do not really keep in touch.
"She got very offended when I left," the 85-year-old said. " She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.