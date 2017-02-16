Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Giving Us Major Déjà Vu With Their PDA-Filled Date Nights

It may not be the "Same Old Love," but Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship is giving us some major déjà vu.

For the past two months, pop culture fans have been following the singers' relationship ever so closely.

And whether their romance takes them to Los Angeles or to Italy, the pair has developed a special relationship very few saw coming.

"They are falling for each other," a source recently shared with E! News. "The Weeknd is proud to have Selena by his side."

Through their romance, both Selena and The Weeknd have experienced events that reminded fans of other famous couples' unforgettable nights. If you've recently asked yourself, "Have I seen this before?" or "Didn't another couple do this?" you may be onto something.