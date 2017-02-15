Did The Weeknd Just Diss Justin Bieber's Skills in the Bedroom?

It looks like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are in a full-blown diss war.

The Biebs has been publicly insulting Selena Gomez's current boyfriend, taking to social media and paparazzi to mock The Weeknd's music. But now it looks like the "Starboy" crooner is hitting back...hard. He recorded a verse on Toronto rapper Nav's new song called "Some Way," and in it The Weeknd sings, "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy."

Many fans are wondering whether this is The Weeknd's response to Justin's multiple insults about his music, and if it is, he really took it to the next level by going after Justin's skills in the bedroom.