Carlos Santana Clarifies Remarks About Beyoncé Not Being a "Singer"

At the 2017 Grammys, both pop stars earned kudos for their onstage performances—especially Beyoncé, who wowed with artistic special effects highlighting her pregnancy. But Adele emerged the big winner of the night when her album 25 and song "Hello" beat Beyoncé's album Lemonade and song "Formation" to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Adele professed her admiration for Beyoncé in her final onstage acceptance speech, saying, tearfully, "I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me—the Lemonade album, Beyoncé—was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing."

"We all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that," she said. "All us artists adore you. You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it."