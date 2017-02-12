Adele Makes History After Winning Album of the Year at 2017 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Candids

2017 Grammy Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Attention Music Lovers: DJ Khaled Just Dropped a Brand New Song With Beyoncé and Jay Z

Adele, Simon Konecki

Did Adele Just Confirm She's Married? Singer Calls Simon Konecki Her "Husband" During 2017 Grammys Acceptance Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adele, 2017 Grammys, Winners

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Congratulations, Adele!

The British superstar  has yet another reason to celebrate at the 2017 Grammy Awards because she just won Album of the Year for her third studio album, 25. She officially makes history as the only artist in Grammys history to sweep the Album, Record and Song of the Year twice. 

Adele, who brought the entire Staples Center to its feet after a stunning performance dedicated to late music icon George Michael, beat out Beyoncé(Lemonade), Drake(Views), Justin Bieber (Purpose) and Sturgill Simpson (A Sailor's Guide to the Earth). 

During her acceptance speech, the "Hello" songstress—looking gorgeous in the forest green-colored gown she rocked on the red carpet—opened up about motherhood and gushed about who else? Queen Bey. 

"It took an army to make me strong and willing again to do it," Adele shared, breaking down in tears. "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Five years ago when I was last here, I also was pregnant and I didn't know and I was awarded that shortly after... In my pregnancy and through becoming a mother I lost apart of myself. I struggled, and I still do struggle being a mom. It's really hard."

Photos

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele called the unforgettable win a "full circle" moment, adding that a "bit of me has come back to myself."

She also thanked the "artist of her life," Beyoncé, who also started crying while watching from the front row. "The Lemonade album was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring," she explained. "We got to see a side of you that you don't always let us see."

25 skyrocketed to the top of the charts directly after its release in November 2015. Music critics praised the album, which went on to sell 8.03 million copies

Adele leaves the 59th Annual Grammy Awards with all five of the awards she was nominated for—Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. 

Here's to a night Adele won't soon forget!

TAGS/ 2017 Grammys , , Grammys , Drake , Beyoncé , Adele , Justin Bieber , Top Stories , Awards , Red Carpet
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again