Beyoncé's 2017 Grammys Performance Is All About Her Twins

Beyoncé brought down the house at the 2017 Grammys.
The night's most-nominated artist took the stage at L.A.'s Staples Center to perform a medley from Lemonade. The moody set began with "Love Drought" before Beyoncé sang "Sandcastles."
The diva—who is expecting twins later this year—dressed her bump in an embellished dress and wore a gold crown. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé asked her mom to introduce the performance.
"I'm blessed to have daughters—wonderful daughters—all of whom make me proud with everything they do. All Grammy winners tonight, too—that's not on the script," Tina Knowles began. "I am proud of their accomplishments, their self-confidence, and their desire to make a difference. What makes me most proud—and why I'm here tonight to introduce Beyoncé—is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her. I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album this year because of all of that and more. It's evident in her powerful words and music."
Knowles added, "Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother's pride, my daughter: Beyoncé."
Beyoncé's set kicked off with a video montage, which included her mother and daughter. It also showed the singer baring her bump, similar to how she posed nude and semi-nude to announce her pregnancy on Feb. 1.
"Do you remember being born? Are you thankful for the hips that cracked, the deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother? You look nothing like your mother; everything like your mother. You desperately want to look like her," the 35-year-old performer cooed. "How to wear your mother's lipstick? You must wear it like she wears disappointment on her face. Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained. I think of love as trees, growing to and from one another, searching for the same light. Why are you afraid of love? You think it's not possible for someone like you, but you are the love of my life. The love of my life."
As she caressed her belly and dancers fawned over the mom-to-be, Beyoncé beamed with pride. In a voiceover, the singer said, "There is a curse that will be broken. One thousand girls raise their arms now that reconciliation is possible. If we're gonna heal, let it be glorious."
Beyoncé didn't walk the red carpet earlier that night, nor did she take her seat in the arena. Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter, however, were photographed sitting in the crowd before Beyoncé sang.
Prior to the ceremony, the Recording Academy revealed Beyoncé's "Formation" had won Best Music Video. She is still in the running for Record of the Year ("Formation"), Album of the Year (Lemonade), Song of the Year ("Formation") and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Lemonade).
Before the show began, Beyoncé lost the Best Music Film Award to Ron Howard, who directed The Beatles: Eight Days a Week. She and Jack White lost Best Rock Performance ("Don't Hurt Yourself"), which was given to the late David Bowie ("Blackstar"), while Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar lost the Best Rap/Sung Performance award ("Freedom") to Drake ("Hotline Bling)." Finally, the music superstar also lost Best Pop Solo Performance ("Hold Up") to Adele ("Hello").
Additional solo performers include Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance The Rapper, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry. Other musicians teamed up, like Daft Punk and The Weeknd, Cynthia Erivo and John Legend, Lady Gaga and Metallica, and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.