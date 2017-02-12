Hot Stuff! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and More Couples Heat Up the Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele, Camilla Cabello, 2017 Grammy Awards

Fashion Police: Grammys 2017

ESC: Best Beauty, Kat Graham

Grammys 2017 Best Beauty: Kat Graham, Katy Perry, Tinashe & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Grammys, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

The heat is all the way up!

It was a lovefest on the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards as music's superstar couples made their way to the Staples Center for memorable night of music and celebration.

Like always, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made our hearts melt with their sweet and slightly steamy PDA. The couple looked hawt together as they walked the red carpet arm in arm. Meanwhile, longtime spouses and country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw gave us all the feels while flaunting their romance!

Prepare to swoon with even more couple moments from the 2017 Grammys in the gallery below!

Photos

Couples at the 2017 Grammys

TAGS/ 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Couples , Awards , Music , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again