Halsey Had to Change Her Hair For "The Feeling" Because She Looked Too Much Like Justin Bieber

Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for your art, and sometimes those sacrifices are your hairdo, because it makes you look too much like Justin Bieber.

Halsey hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards tonight and revealed to Giuliana Rancic that for her duet with Justin Bieber on "The Feeling," she had to make a couple changes.

"I had to change my hair because we looked too much alike while we were filming," she says of the music video. "I look just like him. If you catch me in the right light, I look a little bit like Bieber, especially from the back. So that was a little complicated, but we made it work."

Halsey, along with Bieber and the rest of his team, is nominated for Album of the Year tonight for Purpose. She's also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as a feature on The Chainsmokers' "Closer."