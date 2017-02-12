Paris Jackson Recalls Almost Peeing Herself Seeing Beyoncé at the Grammys

Paris Jackson is just like many of us...when it comes toBeyoncé, that is.
The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was in grade school when she made her Grammys debut in 2010, when she and her older brother Prince Michael accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their father. They attended the show with their little brother Blanket.
"I was really nervous and I made eye contact with Beyoncé who was like in the first row and I like almost peed myself, I was so excited and then I like couldn't think of what to say," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys Sunday. "But that was like my main focus."
Later onstage, Paris presented The Weeknd's performance with Daft Punk and gave a special shout-out to Beyoncé, who sat in the front row once again.
"Everyone looks so beautiful, especially Beyoncé," Paris said.
Paris walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet in a sleeveless multicolored cut-out Balmain gown and later changed into a multicolored Jeremy Scott halter cut-out gown. Check out more photos of celebs arriving at the show.