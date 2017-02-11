Kanye West Dyes Hair Platinum Blond, Debuts New Look During New York Fashion Week

Kanye is set to debut designs from his new Yeezy season 5 line during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

A source told E! News exclusively Friday that the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian will soon join him in the city. They are "doing pretty good," the source added. The couple had been the target of split rumors late last year amid his recovery and following Kim's experience being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

"They are working on getting stronger and more solid as a married couple," the source told E! News. "This is an exciting time for Kanye and he is really looking forward to this presentation. The Kardashians will be there to support him, including his leading lady Kim. Kylie and Kendall will also be there."

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also spotted in New York City Friday. Kylie attended Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 fashion show Friday and then was spotted out with boyfriend Tyga.