Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift Takes Extreme Measures to Keep Her Music From Getting Leaked

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Atlantic Records
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Atlantic Records
We've never really heard of a Taylor Swift song leaking because she basically makes it impossible to happen, according to Ed Sheeran.
The red-headed singer says Swift goes to great lengths to keep her music protected, including hiring people to transport songs in a briefcase across the country.
"She would never send new songs, no," Ed said in a new interview, reported by Just Jared. "I hear them but it has to be with her."
And if he can't get to her? Well, that's when she hires said people.
"I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I've done with her," he recalled. "And they asked if I like it and I was like, 'Yeah,' and then they took it back, that's how I hear it."
Meanwhile, other than making sure her music never leaks, Sheeran recently revealed another factor that he believes helped make both him and T.Swift successful: being unpopular.
"There's an underdog element to it," he explained. "Taylor was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school—and we both take it a bit too far."
He continued, "She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can't do something and being like, 'F--k you. I can.'"