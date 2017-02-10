Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift Takes Extreme Measures to Keep Her Music From Getting Leaked

We've never really heard of a Taylor Swift song leaking because she basically makes it impossible to happen, according to Ed Sheeran.

The red-headed singer says Swift goes to great lengths to keep her music protected, including hiring people to transport songs in a briefcase across the country.

"She would never send new songs, no," Ed said in a new interview, reported by Just Jared. "I hear them but it has to be with her."

And if he can't get to her? Well, that's when she hires said people.