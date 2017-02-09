How Amal Clooney’s Chic Maternity Style Kept Her Pregnancy Under Wraps

There may have been a dizzying number of celebrity pregnancy announcements in the past few weeks, but this is no case of double-vision! Earlier today, E! News reported that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. And while neither of the parents-to-be have commented on the pregnancy announcement, according to The Talk, the human right's lawyer is due in June.

While congratulations are obviously in order, we can't help but wonder—how did they keep it a secret for so long? Clearly Amal must have had a couple of tricks up her very fashionable sleeves. Here are some of the designers whose stealthy styles helped her keep her twins a secret…