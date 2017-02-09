Fifty Shades Darker's Post-Credits Scene Presents the First Teaser for Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Darker came with plenty of twists, turns and surprises (quite literally), including its post-credits scene!
If fans stay after the closing credits of the sexy trilogy's newest film, they get a sneak peek at what's to come from Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the third movie, Fifty Shades Freed.
But before we get into the details of that, we have to warn you that there's a SPOILER ALERT! So if you aren't yet up-to-date, we suggest you stop reading now.
The teaser kicks off with Anastasia wearing a wedding dress and veil, though we must note it only shows the back of a man's head and nothing else.
However, we do hear Christian Grey's voice seemingly reciting his wedding vows as the video continues and quickly transitions into multiple clips of other scenes, including: the pair boarding a private jet, hanging out at the beach, kissing, showering(of course) and more.
"I solemnly vow to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live," Grey says as the sneak peek comes to an end.
Needless to say, we're already looking forward to Valentine's Day 2018 when the next film is set to be released!