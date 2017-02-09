Anthony Anderson's Mom Taught Him How to Perform Oral Sex

Mother knows best, apparently.

Anthony Anderson was a guest on TBS' Conan Wednesday, where the Black-ish actor shared a NSFW story about his own mom. "I'll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown," he said. "My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex."

Host Conan O'Brien turned red and replied, "I think you should go."

Anderson was in his "early twenties" when his mother decided to teach him how to please a woman. "I had just come home from college and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room—not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends," he said. "She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do."