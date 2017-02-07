Daphne Oz Pens Candid Message to Fans After a Stranger Body Shames Her

Daphne Oz is too busy trying to live her best life to let shamers get in her way.

While ushering in 2017, the Chew co-host committed herself to health and wellness as a new mother of two. She invited fans and followers to come along for the digital ride as she shared updates on her diet and exercise regimen and posted photos of herself in bathing suits to encourage women to feel confident and comfortable in any shape.

However, as is typical on the world wide web, no good deed goes unpunished. One photo of her in a crop top and bikini bottom soon became the target of a critic, but Oz's fans came to her rescue to swat away the naysayer.