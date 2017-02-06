Tori Spelling Bares Her Baby Bump in a Bra

Tori Spelling really relaxed during the Super Bowl.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a selfie of her big baby bump on Instagram Sunday night, in which she posed on the couch wearing only a black bra and jeans. "Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl," she captioned the picture, which has since been deleted. "#SoReady #LadyGagaBUMPEDItUp2AWholeNewLevel #believe photo by my beautiful friend Xanthia #CapturingItLikeItIs."
The True Tori star has about four weeks left in her pregnancy, which she has been documenting on social media. Whether she's showing off her favorite foods or the increasing size of her belly, Tori has kept fans in the loop. She also let E! News exclusively in on her baby's sex reveal party.
"Well, it's a tie-breaker, boys win!" Spelling announced with a huge smile on her face. "We're just going to have to have one more then."
With a baby boy on the way, Tori and husband Dean McDermott will have a total five kids. They announced the pregnancy news in October, admitting it came as a "total surprise."
"I took the test, and Dean said, 'Oh my God, we're going to be the Brady Bunch!'" she told People magazine of the moment they found out they were pregnant again. "He was saying, 'We just got Finn out of diapers! I thought we were in the clear!'"
She added, "For the first time, they're all in school. So it's like, 'Wow, what did we just do to ourselves?' We're basically starting over."
Nevertheless, they're incredibly happy. "We always wanted a big family," Tori said. "I'm really excited."