Mariah Carey Brings Dem Babies to The Lego Batman Movie Premiere, Plus: More Adorable Celeb Kid Sightings

Hollywood's tiniest celebrities were in for quite a treat on Saturday afternoon!

Mariah Carey attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Batman Movie, bringing her two kids, 5-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, along for the family-friendly adventure.

Dem Babies, as their pop star mama proudly calls them, dressed to the nines for the event, Monroe in a floral dress and Moroccan rocking a sweet black and white suit. Mariah walked the red carpet with her littles ones, looking flashy as usual in a sequined bomber jacket and oversized sunnies.

Carey lent her voice to the animated flick, which also stars Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis.