Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message About "Timing": Is She Talking About You-Know-Who?

Oh no, what happened J.Lo?

Jennifer Lopezposted on her Instagram page Saturday a cryptic message in the form of a popular inspirational quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

The actress and singer offered no further comment.

J.Lo was most recently linked romantically to Drake. On Wednesday, she bumped into her exBeau "Casper" Smart, on a night out with BFF Leah Remini. A source told E! News the two are friends and "are not back together or romantic in any capacity."

The source added that J.Lo and Drake "are still hanging out." The two have not commented.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez, Drake

Instagram

They first sparked romance rumors in December and were last spotted together on a date at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood in mid-January.

At the time, an insider had told E! News the two "are not seeing anyone else but each other" and that the rapper has met her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and "is sweet with them." 

"Drake is in it all the way," the source added. "J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."

In early January, an insider told E! News that Drake is "completely falling for J.Lo."

Lopez and Drake have yet to attend a celebrity event together. She walked the red carpet solo at the 2017 People's Choice Awards  last month.

