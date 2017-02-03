How Kim Kardashian Is Doing Four Months After the Paris Robbery

Exactly four months ago, Kim Kardashian's life changed forever.
The reality star was robbed and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel on Oct. 3, 2016, causing her to pull away from normality, step out of the spotlight and work on recovering from the terrifying incident.
So how is she doing now? An insider exclusively tells E! News she "is doing way better then she has been in a while." In fact, her hubby Kanye West has been by her side to work through the aftermath of the robbery, including the rapper's hospitalization from exhaustion.
In November, 'Ye canceled the remained of his Saint Pablo tour and was voluntarily admitted to the UCLA Medical Center for evaluation after suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation, some of which insiders tell us was caused by Kim's robbery. He was released a week later and is currently focused on his family and surprise projects.
"Kim and Kanye have worked through some issues as a couple," our source revealed. "They are taking time to focus on each other."
One of the biggest factors in how Kim and Kanye are getting over this hurdle is through their children, North West and Saint West. We're told the parents love watching them grow into their own personalities.
"The kids have helped both Kim and Kanye get through many things," the insider added, noting, "[They] are doing great and are very happy kids. North loves being in front of the camera she is a true combo of both Kim and Kanye. Saint has his own personality that is slowly showing. He is a great baby."
Meanwhile, Kim has slowly but surely been getting back into her normal routine.
She made her first public appearance in January, jetting off to Dubai to help makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's presentation for The Master Class. She's also returned to social media, continuing to share photos of her family, friends and ensembles. She's also started Snapchatting again, giving her followers what they've always loved to watch, including funny filters, her workouts, food and more.
Most recently, the reality star got some needed R&R in Costa Rica with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Upon her return home, she met with French authorities in a New York City hotel Wednesday to give a detailed account of what happened during the robbery in order to continue the investigation and arrests of the robbers involved.
So far, ten men have been charged in relation to the robbery.