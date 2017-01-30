Kit Harington Lost His Virginity When He "Was Probably Too Young"

Why, Kit Harington, do tell!

The Game of Thrones hunk has revealed some juicy details about his life before fame in a new interview with Elle.

When asked about his character Jon Snow's adventurous sexual escapades with Wildling paramour Ygritte on the award-winning series, Harington revealed that his first time in real life "was a little less left-field than in a cave."

However, it was still a spontaneous decision. The British-born actor described it as "a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party," adding, "I was probably too young." As in "not far off" when the interviewer guessed 13.

"I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."