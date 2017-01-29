Sarah Paulson's Awards Show Dominance Continues at 2017 SAG Awards With The People v. O.J. Simpson Win

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Paulson's awards show reign continued at the 2017 SAG Awards. Paulson took home the trophy at the 2017 ceremony for her work as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She previously won the Golden Globe and Emmy for the FX miniseries.
"I am one of those geeks who writes things down. This really means a lot to me because I feel like I wanted to be an actress since I was in utero," she said on stage.
"Every day on this set was kind of like being in a very fine acting school," she said, noting that her costar Courtney B. Vance would greet everyone with a fist bump "as a way of saying I got you and I know you got me."
"I want to share this with all of you," she said to her cast.
Paulson beat out Bryce Dallas Howard for her Black Mirror episode, Kerry Washington for Confirmation on HBO, American Crime's Felicity Huffman and Audra McDonald for her work in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.
The People v. O.J. Simpson recounted O.J. Simpson's murder trial for the deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown. Paulson played prosecutor Clark in the miniseries opposite Vance, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, John Travolta and David Schwimmer.
This was her first Screen Actors Guild Awards win.
"I want to thank Marcia Clark for existing. For your strength, your brilliance and your perseverance. You made me look very good," she said.
Paulson concluded her speech urging everyone with any spare money to "donate to ACLU" to "protect the rights and liberties of people across the country."