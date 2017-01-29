William H. Macy Knows His Best Actor Win at the 2017 SAG Awards Was a Surprise

William H. Macy is fully aware of who everyone expected to win the SAG Award for best actor in a comedy.

Jeffrey Tambor took home the prize last year for his role as Maura Pfefferman on Amazon's Transparent, and many people expected him to do the same this year. Instead, the award went to Macy for his portrayal of Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

"I'm shocked. I'm probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I'm pretty shocked," Macy said as he took the stage to accept his award from presenters Gina Rodriguez and John Legend. "I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal."