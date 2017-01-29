Worst Dressed Stars at the SAG Awards 2017: Taryn Manning, Thandie Newton & More!

Michelle Williams, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & More Stars Hit the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See the Fashion Police Verdict!
Another award show, another day in Hollywood.
If you're a celeb and you're hitting up an award show carpet (like the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, for instance) you're hoping to land yourself on the highly-coveted best dressed list.
Easier said than done. To make a red carpet look work in your favor, it takes an army of stylists, makeup artists and other industry pros. So, you're wondering, where do the celebs go wrong? And what exactly lands them on the formidable worst dressed list?
Truth be told: They rarely miss the mark completely. Instead, the case usually entails a detail here or there that just feels off. For instance, Taryn Manning's pink hair is equal parts rad and trendy, but feels too punk rock next to her maroon prom-like gown. Same goes for Thandie Newton. Her sequin gown is eye-catching (initially in a good way), but the Ferris wheel motif and futuristic shoulder cutout are downright distracting.
For the full list of celebs who didn't reach their full potential on the carpet, keep clicking!
