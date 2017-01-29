SAG Awards 2017: All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Sparkly, Bead-Tastic Red Carpet Look

Giuliana Rancic is back in action and dressed to impress.
The co-host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet is at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium tonight to bring you all the celebrity action at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the biggest actors in movies and TV will be celebrating the year's best performances.
For Sunday's show, G picked a dazzling silver beaded gown with a high neck and peekaboo back by Yousef Al-Jasmi, paired with equally sparkly Christian Louboutins.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She wore her hair down in flowing, beachy waves and, once again, the bling—simple diamond studs and a massive diamond ring—was all by Forevermark.
Giuliana and Brad Goreskiare sharing hosting duties tonight for E!, chatting with all the big stars, getting the scoop on all the fashion and making sure you don't miss a minute of the star-studded glamour.
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Amy Adams, Denzel Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sterling K. Brown are among the night's nominees, while Lily Tomlin will be receiving the Life Achievement Award.