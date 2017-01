Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Lips Make Us Want to Live Forever

There are three steps to the process, all part of the take-home kit. The first being a lipstick (the package comes with two, so you've got options), then you add a layer of the clear vinyl gloss—that's the "glue" to keep your glitter on—and lastly, you'll apply the glitter using any type of makeup brush you've got lying around. Simple for such a high-impact look, right?

Curious whether or not your lips will last through your upcoming Valentine's Day dinner? It will. Once the gloss dries, you'll notice the stuff's not going anywhere. You might lose a couple sparkles here and there, but the overall look will last you all night...or at least eight hours (this editor knows).

The look lasts so well that come makeup removal, it does take some gentle scrubbing.