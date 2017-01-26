Mischa Barton Voluntarily Taken to Hospital After Police Respond to Disturbance Call

Mischa Barton was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, E! News can confirm, after local authorities responded to a disturbance call.
A West Hollywood Sheriff's deputy tells us, "She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital."
According to TMZ, the actress, who is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the hit show The O.C., appeared to be behaving in a bizarre fashion in the backyard of her West Hollywood home when authorities responded to the call.
The site also reports that the 31-year-old was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation. Mischa's rep did not return request for comment.
Back in 2013, in an interview with People magazine, the actress opened up about her road to recovery following a "full-on breakdown" in 2009.
"It was terrifying," she added. "Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life."
She also admitted that she "was living a jet-set lifestyle" which only hurt her in the end. "There were a lot of enablers around, people to fly you around and make it all possible."
Mischa explained that she felt that she was under "enormous pressure" during her early years in front of the camera which ultimately lead her to feel as though her life was spiraling out of control.
The star opened up about how her parents attempted to stage an intervention prior to her blacking out "under the influence of a sedative."
Shortly thereafter, she was admitted into a psychiatric ward after she threatened to take her own life.
Two years prior, Mischa was arrested for a DUI and possessing marijuana.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).