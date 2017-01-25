Savannah Chrisley Is Back in the Driver's Seat One Week After Serious Car Crash

Nikki Bella Learns She Won't Be a Part of the WWE Draft on Total Divas Mid-Season Finale: ''It Just Doesn't Make Sense''
A little more than one week after finding herself in the middle of a terrifying car accident, Savannah Chrisley is back in the driver's seat.
The Chrisley Knows Best reality star appeared to be driving her famous father and mother earlier today around town and Todd Chrisley documented the entire thing on Instagram for fans around the world to see.
"Who say I ain't brave," Todd jokingly captioned the selfie showing him in the passenger seat next to his youngest daughter.
Savannah was driving in Nashville when her floor mat stuck underneath the gas pedal. Before Savannah knew it, the car had veered into a guardrail.
After the car crash occurred, Todd told E! News exclusively that he was completely beside himself when he got the news that Savannah was injured.
"It's the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That's the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah."
Meanwhile, Savannah herself told us, "This whole experience has been very scary for me. It's put a lot of things into perspective and it's made me realize things I need more focus on."
Later on, via Instagram, Savannah wrote, "I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again...love you all."