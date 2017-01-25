Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Break Up After Two Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood love story has come to an end.
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage, People reports. The former couple shares one child together, a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauric born shortly before Scarlett and Romain tied the knot in 2014.
A source tells the outlet the two have been separated since summer.
Johansson and Dauriac kept their relationship extremely private since news of their romance broke in 2012. One year later, E! News confirmed the French art collector had popped the question with a vintage art deco ring.
As for their nuptials, the now-exes' closest family and friends gathered for an intimate ceremony held on a ranch in Montana on Oct. 1, 2016. Their daughter was present for the festivities, which included horseback riding, hiking and attending a rodeo show.
After marrying, Scarlett and Romain embarked on a bi-coastal lifestyle with their newborn, dividing time between their native cities—Paris and New York City. In a 2016 interview with Cosmpolitan, the Ghost in the Shell star said "moving to Paris" was the best decision she's ever made.
"We're both street rats. Being a New Yorker is a part of your personality, and he grew up in the heart of Paris. Just surviving the urban jungle is character building," she explained. "It stays with you forever."
Prior to that, Johansson revealed in 2015 during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that while she had been learning French, she preferred to speak English because it would help her win arguments with Dauriac.
"When you're in a relationship with somebody you want to speak whatever language is easiest to get your ideas out as quickly as possible, so you can argue your point," she joked happily.
Scarlett and Romain were last spotted publicly in October 2016 at the grand opening of their co-owned, Paris-based gourmet popcorn shop called Yummy Pop.
In a press release obtained by E! News at the time, the 32-year-old called the business venture "a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favorite American snack to our favorite European City!"
The actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.