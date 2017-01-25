Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80; Sitcom Star Became the Iconic Independent Career Women

Jesse Grant/WireImage
Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on with her smile and reminded an entire generation that self-fulfillment was the secret to happiness.
The seven-time Emmy winner, whose eponymous 1970s sitcom idealized the single lady lifestyle and became one of the all-time classic ensemble comedies, has died. She was 80.
"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."
Moore had been in poor health for some time and had been hospitalized in Connecticut with complications from diabetes.
The star of stage and screen had a unique career arc that saw her play both consummate housewife Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s before she became the beret-tossing career gal Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
She won her first two Emmys for Dick Van Dyke and would go on to win four for Mary Tyler Moore, as well as one for best supporting actress in a miniseries or special for the 1993 TV movie Stolen Babies.
In 2012, Van Dyke presented Moore with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
"In 1955, I was 18 years old, determined to make my father proud and prove to the sisters at Immaculate Heart High School that I would indeed amount to something," Moore opened her acceptance speech with a wink to her Catholic school days. After seeking out SAG, she soon learned there were half a dozen other Mary Moores registered—but despite being advised to change her name, her only concession was to add what would become her iconic middle name to her signature.
And the nuns need not have worried.
The Brooklyn-born actress toiled steadily in smaller roles for about 10 years before landing the role of Laura Petrie, whom Moore also turned into a style icon with her perfect flip and on-point capri pants, in 1961.
After Dick Van Dyke ended in 1966, Moore landed her first major movie role in the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, playing a prim rich girl with old-fashioned curls opposite Julie Andrews' smartly bobbed stenographer.
She made several films, but then history came calling in the form of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in which she played TV news writer Mary Richards, who proved with her legendary best-friendship with Valerie Harper's Rhoda, her close-knit coterie at work and her smart studio apartment in Minneapolis that finding Mr. Right needn't be first on any woman's list.
Moore was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for the 1980 drama Ordinary People, in which she played a well-heeled housewife who can't reconcile her grief and her relationship with her husband and youngest son after her eldest son dies in an accident.
"That was such a change of pace, that a woman could be so brittle inside that she could alienate her son," the actress said in a 1997 interview for the Archive of American Television. "I saw her as a victim. I saw her as very reminiscent of my own life. So I had to do that role—and I thank god for [director] Robert Redford, who had the vision to believe that I could, in fact, pull it off."
The role was a departure for both Moore, her fans and her Hollywood peers, all of whom were used to her as a perennially perky and warm-hearted character, be it on the small screen or in light-hearted big-screen fare such as the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie with Julie Andrews.
"She had only done these bright, happy things, so I felt pretty awkward going in there and suggesting she play a darker character," Redford told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 on occasion of the film's 35th anniversary. "But she was very excited and wanted to do it."
And despite the initial reluctance from studios to bankroll the project, particularly with Moore as a dramatic lead, Ordinary People went onto win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Timothy Hutton, who played Moore's surviving son.
"I was thrilled for Redford and Tim and for everyone," Moore said last year. "Best Picture is about the contributions of every one of the people listed in the credits, so while I was personally disappointed that I did not win, having the chance to work with such an extraordinary group was reward enough for me."
Moore said that the character of Beth Jarrett reminded both her and Redford of their own stern fathers. "I imagine a bit of him in me—along with my own tendency to want everything to be perfect—set the table for bringing Beth to life on film," she told EW.
Meanwhile, Moore's onscreen warmth in her classic TV roles belied a more troubled private life. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1969, when she was 33. She struggled with alcoholism in the 1970s, as her mother had before her, and her younger sister, Elizabeth, died of a drug overdose in 1978.
In October 1980, a month after Ordinary People was released, Moore's only son, Richard Carlton Meeker Jr., fatally shot himself in what authorities ultimately ruled an accident while he was loading a shotgun. He was 24. Moore's MTM co-star and longtime friend Ed Asner led the rites at Meeker's funeral at Westwood Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles; cast mates Valerie Harper, Gavin McLeod and Ted Knight were all in attendance, as were series creator James L. Brooks and Dick Van Dyke creator Carl Reiner.
"She has moments of terrible sadness, of course, but she's strong," Moore's second husband, TV executive Grant Tinker, told reporters at the time. "She's hanging in there. She will be fine, but it's going to take time." Tinker and Moore divorced in1981 but remained friends until his death last year.
Moore's brother, John, died in 1992 at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer—and Moore would later reveal in her 1995 autobiography After All that she and her third husband, Dr. Robert Levine, attempted to help him commit suicide by feeding him ice cream laced with drugs. John eventually died three months later.
The actress wrote that, after the attempt failed, she called her brother's doctor for advice. "He was not surprised at the attempt we'd made, nor its failure," she recalled. "If I were ever in the same situation as John, I'd be grateful to have a sister with your courage."
Having battled diabetes for most of her life, Moore became an outspoken advocate and fundraiser for research and treatment. She and Levine, whom she married in 1983, established the Excellence in Clinical Research Award with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to honor contributions toward the understanding and management of the disease.
Moore was also an animal lover whose pet causes included the ASPCA and other animal rights charities. Her concern for all species eventually prompted her to become a vegetarian and stop wearing leather.
"Animals can give you so much in terms of a warm, full, rich feeling about yourself and your life," Moore told The Pet Press in 1999. "When you sit down with an animal or just watch it playing off on its own with another animal, you are inspired. And that stays with you. And that gives you more to go on than you ever had before."
Her final acting role was a guest spot on Hot in Cleveland in 2013, her second appearance on the TV Land sitcom which saw her reunite with Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White, who played man-eater Sue Ann Nivens.
Moore is survived by Levine.