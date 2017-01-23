Jerry O'Connell Weighs In on Live! With Kelly Co-Host Decision: ''Let Them Take Their Time''

Jerry O'Connell isn't in any rush to make his co-host seat on Live! With Kelly permanent.

The celeb recently caught up with E! News about ABC's decision to choose Michael Strahan's replacement for the popular daytime talk show opposite Kelly Ripa, and from the looks of it, we're going to have to wait a bit longer.

"I'm obviously not a boss over there, but I can say from everything that I've heard that they're not ready to make any sort of decision on a co-host on Live! With Kelly yet," he exclusively revealed to us. "And you know what? Let them take their time."

Jerry explained, "Kelly's fine by herself. Kelly does a great job. I watch every day and Kelly's great."

But when he's not watching from home, Jerry is just as happy to fill in as Live!'s very own "substitute teacher."