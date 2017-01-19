Mandy Moore Really Wants to be a Mom: ''Sooner Than Later!''

When I asked if she's planning on having kids with her singer boyfriend of about 18 months Taylor Goldsmith, Moore flashed me a big smile. "Maybe," she said. "I want kids sooner than later."

It was announced yesterday that This Is Us has been picked up for two more seasons. "We all got our wish that this is a hit show," NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "This Is Us is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we're grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we're proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated."