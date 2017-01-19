Chrissy Teigen Shows Her Stretch Marks Tons of Love: "I Like the Pattern and They're so Soft"

To add to the list of reasons we want Chrissy Teigen to be our best friend...

The supermodel mom took to Twitter after a few glasses of wine Wednesday night to react to her stretch marks the way all women should react. "Whatevs," she wrote to fans along with a photo of her thigh.

"When I drink wine I say 'whatevs' and sober Chrissy doesn't like it," she added.

By the morning, the Lip Sync Battle co-host returned to the medium to clarify that, while she loves her marks, she doesn't need you to. "I do not post stretchies for the praise," she explained. "I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft."

No matter her intention, Teigen's relaxed public approach to her stretch marks has been inspiring ladies to love their bodies for years.