Chrissy Teigen Shows Her Stretch Marks Tons of Love: "I Like the Pattern and They're so Soft"

To add to the list of reasons we want Chrissy Teigen to be our best friend...
The supermodel mom took to Twitter after a few glasses of wine Wednesday night to react to her stretch marks the way all women should react. "Whatevs," she wrote to fans along with a photo of her thigh.
"When I drink wine I say 'whatevs' and sober Chrissy doesn't like it," she added.
By the morning, the Lip Sync Battle co-host returned to the medium to clarify that, while she loves her marks, she doesn't need you to. "I do not post stretchies for the praise," she explained. "I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft."
No matter her intention, Teigen's relaxed public approach to her stretch marks has been inspiring ladies to love their bodies for years.
Back in April 2015, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl shared the first photo of her stretch marks, explaining that she was tired of everything constantly looking airbrushed in the media.
"I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn't feel like doing it anymore—and I'm never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now," she said on The Meredith Vieira Show at the time.
Then, the following summer, Teigen paid tribute to her stripes again on Snapchat, just a few months after giving birth to daughter Luna Simone Stephens. The candid and confident television personality has emerged a bit of a body champion, particularly since her approach to shedding her pregnancy weight has also been refreshing and comforting to regular moms everywhere.
"You just realize you have to give yourself time and understand that you push out a baby and it took this long to put on the weight and it's not going to peel right off, and that's OK," she told E! News in July 2016. "You shouldn't have to rush to shed everything. It's OK. It's fine. Enjoy your baby. Don't go crazy."