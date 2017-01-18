How Stars Dress for the Cold—Just in Time for Sundance

When it comes to dressing for colder temperatures (anyone headed to Sundance?), personal style can sometimes feel sacrificed.

You're freezing! It's only natural you'd gravitate to the biggest, most comfortable, most warm coat you own...which (almost always) isn't the most attractive. So how do stars like Sophia Bush and Kristen Stewart do it? Good question.

Sophia's big shearling coat is shapeless (true), so the first rule of thumb should be to keep things light and fitted underneath (like some black skinnies and a white turtleneck).

It's all about balance!