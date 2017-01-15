Lamar Odom Reunites With NBA Friends Amid Recovery

Lamar Odom is finding more happiness as he continues his road to recovery after undergoing a rehab stint, drug overdose and divorce from Khloe Kardashian.
The 37-year-old former NBA star reunited Saturday night with three friends and former colleagues; Former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Luke Walton, who now serves as the team's head coach, former assistant Lakers coach Brian Shaw, and retired NBA and Los Angeles Clippers player Keyon Dooling. The four had dinner at the Lobster restaurant in Santa Monica.
Dooling and Odom were teammates in the early '00s, before the latter was traded to the Miami Heat and then the Lakers, for whom he played for most of his 14-season NBA career.
"Great night with great people," Odom wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the four men. "A brotherhood that goes beyond basketball."
Odom has expressed interest in assuming a coaching position with the Lakers. Walton said recently Odom had reached out to him in the past to talk about the possibility, telling reporters, "I think Lamar would be great. I think anyone that knows Lamar, when he's right, is one of the most likeable people that they've been around and I think he has great knowledge of the game and has a great way of communicating with people."
However, the two have not discussed anything recently and there have not been any conversations with the Lakers on creating an additional position on Walton's coaching staff, the Orange County Register reported last week.
Odom checked himself out of a rehab center earlier this month after undergoing about a month of treatment for substance abuse. He had experienced a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015 and his road to recovery had been marred by setbacks.
E! News had learned about his rehab stint days after papers to finalize his and Khloe's divorce were filed.
Odom talked about his turmoil and recovery efforts on The Doctors in an interview set to air on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also said on the show, as seen in preview videos, that he wants Khloe back.
Amid his recovery, just before the New Year's holiday, Odom spent time with 18-year-old daughterDestiny Odom and 14-year-old son Lamar Odom, Jr.
"No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people," he wrote. "#TheOdoms RichSoil."