Want to Get Married at Kensington Palace? Here’s What It'll Cost You

Want to get married in Kate Middleton and Prince William's backyard?

You can tie the knot on the grounds of London's Kensington Palace, which houses the apartments the Royal couple and Prince Harry call home.

Its main wedding venue, the Orangery, is located inside the adjacent Kensington Gardens, which was once private but is now a Royal park that is open to the public. The venue is licensed for civil wedding and partnerships. Up to 50 events are held there every year. Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild wed there last year.