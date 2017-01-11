Joe Jonas and Charlotte McKinney Strip for GUESS' Underwear Campaign

It's not always about the clothes—sometimes it's about what's underneath.

GUESS has tapped DNCE singer Joe Jonas and model Charlotte McKinney to model its Spring 2017 underwear line, giving E! News an exclusive photo from the sultry campaign. "It's been a fun shoot," Jonas admits, "and my first time doing [an ad] in underwear, so it's pretty exciting."

To look his best for the sexy photo shoot, Jonas dieted and did "a lot" of boxing and cardio with his trainer. "She put me through the ringer," he admits. The 27-year-old "Body Moves" singer adds that stripping down to pose for Yu Tsai was a "fun," "exciting," "life-changing experience."